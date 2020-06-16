Save Our Public Library and National Archives Now!

We, the undersigned, call on the Government of Grenada to undertake the necessary restoration work to achieve the reopening of the Grenada Public Library and National Archives.

The Grenada Public Library opened its doors at the Carenage location in 1892. This beautiful and historic building was damaged by Hurricane Ivan in 2004 and a subsequent termite infestation forced its closure in 2011. Lost to researchers and avid readers are the more than 50,000 titles as well as the old records, newspapers and other materials it contains. Please sign to encourage the Government of Grenada to restore and re-open this valuable building of our architectural heritage with its treasure trove of contents.