With the announcement on April 4, Archbishop Wilton Gregory is now the Archbishop of Washington. Catholic Laity continues to ask for a worthy shepherd who will be a robust teacher of the Catholic Faith and defender of Catholic morals. We also continue to seek for the laity better communication with the hierarchy and the Holy See. We are ready to work with Archbishop Gregory to achieve these goals.

This appointment is important not only for the residents of the Archdiocese of Washington. The Archbishop of Washington has traditionally been named a Cardinal and is necessarily a leading prelate in the Nation and in the whole Church. His voice will be heard and it can make a difference in the issues of faith and morals that are facing our Church today. We need a strong advocate of the Faith in this crucial position.

TO THE SIGNERS: We need to look beyond this appointment and build a network of involved laity who can communicate effectively with our Bishops about the reform of the hierarchy and clergy. All the signers of this petition can be reached by a single email and will be invited to join such a network. Please watch for updates to this petition for more information. We have a huge job to do. The recovery of holiness in the clergy will not happen without the insistence and example of the laity.

Thank you for your prayers and support!