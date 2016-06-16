Eritrean Diaspora Community petitions Crime Against Humanity by the government of Eritrea.
To all the representatives of member States in the United Nations General Assembly;
We, the undersigned, members of the Eritrean Diaspora call upon the General Secretary to strongly support the resolution passed on June 21, 2016, by the United Nation Human Right Counsel (UNHRC). Endorsing the findings of the UN-COIE i.e., that the leadership of The State of Eritrea has committed Crime Against Humanity since 1991. We express our strongest support to the UNHRC resolution and we ask the office of
Secretary General kindly share our petition with the official representatives
of all Member States attending the UN 71st General Assembly.
We are appealing to all Member States to endorse the resolution passed by the UNHRC on the Crime Against Humanity committed by the Eritrean government and vote in favor of the UNHRC resolution to be referred to the UNSC for consideration.
We appeal to the Honorable General Secretary and all representatives of Member States to be on the side of Eritrean people by endorsing the UNHRC resolution and help bring an end to the gross human rights abuse of the Eritrean government by holding the responsible actors for their crime against humanity. Help end the flagrant impunity by the Eritrean government and restore justice to the Eritrean People.
