St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church just published a propaganda letter from their "transgender" parish administrator on page 1 of the October 21, 2018 bulletin encouraging parishioners to vote "Yes" on MA ballot Question 3--to continue allowing men who self-identify as women to use women's restrooms and locker rooms. (A "No" vote is to restore sanity and safety by repealing the current law which allows this). MA bishops have been silent about how to vote on this moral issue and issue of fundamental public safety.

Cardinal O'Malley needs to immediately remove the pastor from the church for allowing and supporting this and also ensure a correction is published. Massachusetts Bishops need to take a strong public stance and urge Catholics to vote "No" on Question 3 for the following reasons:

1) Sexual predators could exploit such laws by posing as transgendered in order to gain access to women and girls. 15 such bathroom incidents have been in the news since 2016 alone, including in Massachusetts, with countless others not reported by the media.. This predatory behavior inflicts emotional and psychological harm on the victims. Under the law, any attempt to block a man from entering the women’s locker room, dressing room, or bathroom could result in individual penalties of up to $50,000 and a year in prison.

This concern about safety and privacy is legitimate! In Revere, MA, a man was seen peering over a Target unisex changing room wall into the next stall where a young female was changing. In Washington, DC, a female security guard at a grocery store was arrested for physically escorting a man out of the women’s restroom after he refused to leave because he identifies as a woman.

2) The pro-transgender movement is falsely positioning a mental disorder as a civil right. The cost to the rest of the population is the loss of our rights.

3) Transgenders need psychiatric assistance and our prayers, not public accommodation

4) Opponents of transgenderism are not crazy people discriminating and unfairly judging others, but rather are sane and loving people who care about their families, faith, and freedom

Public safety as well as salvation of souls are at stake. Cardinal O'Malley in 2006 said, "We must teach the truths of the Gospel in season and out of season. These recent times seem to us like it is out of season, but for that very reason it is even more urgent to teach the hard words of the Gospel today...Calling people to embrace the cross of discipleship, to live the commandments and at the same time assuring them that we love them as brothers and sisters can be difficult. Sometimes we are told: If you do not accept my behavior, you do not love me. In reality we must communicate the exact opposite: “Because we love you, we cannot accept your behavior.”