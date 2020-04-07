San Diego city Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer has used the Covid-19 virus to push the closing of the San Diego city lakes. Using Social distancing as the reason.However the city lakes are set up with self pay stations and require no interaction with City employees or other individuals.

Forthermore the City will use this virus to keep our city lakes closed moving forward. We must show the Mayor we care and don’t allow him to use his power to shut down our outdoor areas!!