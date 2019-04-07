THE PROBLEM

Within two seconds, with your cell phone, you can find the closest Starbucks, including directions, maps, pictures and more.

But if someone collapses from a Sudden Cardiac Arrest, and when every second counts, why can't I use the same technology to find where the closest Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is located?

Google My Business listings will tell you if a location has WiFi, Free Parking, Handicap Access, and much more. Why can't an AED be on that list?

If I am in a shopping area and someone collapses, I should be able to ask Google or Siri and instantly know the location of the closest AED.

This feature has the potential to save thousands of lives, and over time, tens of thousands of lives, or more.

THE SOLUTION

How do we make this happen? Is it Bob on the 7th floor in the Maps Department? Is it legislative? Is it public pressure? As I start this, I have no idea and need help with guidance and ideas.

HOW CAN YOU HELP

If you have any insight or ideas on how to make this happen, please connect with us directly. If you agree with this initiative, please:

Sign up to keep in the loop Post this campaign on your social media pages

WHY IS THIS MY MISSION?

This is my mission because my wife Julie, had a cardiac arrest. When she collapsed, she was not breathing and her heart was not beating.

Within 45 seconds of her collapse, she was receiving CPR. Within 2 minutes, she got a shock from an AED, followed up by a second shock. Three minutes after her collapse, the ambulance arrived. By that time, she already started breathing and her heart started beating again.

Today she has fully recovered because of the quick actions of those around her and because of the AED.

Watch this video for Julie's story.

This technology has the potential to save thousands of lives, if not tens of thousands of lives over time.

