First responders are accustomed to risking their lives on a regular basis. Whether it’s police officers racing towards gunfire and taking down armed and dangerous suspects or firefighters rushing into a home that is fully engulfed in flames, it is what we are trained to and we are honored to do it. However, the coronavirus pandemic has brought on unforeseen hazards and challenges that most of us thought we’d never see.



First responders are now on the frontlines of dealing with an invisible killer. Recently, not a day has gone by in our country where countless police officers, firefighters and EMS workers have tested positive for COVID-19 and sadly, many of them have lost their lives. In addition to constantly being exposed to this deadly virus, often with little or no personal protection, first responders are put in the position of bringing this virus home to their loved ones. This is a horrifying and unprecedented predicament and that is why first responders deserve extra compensation in the form of hazard pay.



We ask that you please sign this petition and share it with all of your family and friends to ensure that the workers putting their lives at risk for us receive the proper compensation.