Sign this petition for the Archdiocese of Glasgow to publicly support Father Mark Morris

0 have signed. Let’s get to 100!

Concered Parent started this petition to Archbishop Tartaglia

Catholics are needing leadership on the LGBT issue  and our Children at Schools and Universities will be scared to follow  the faith if this continues.  We need the Catholic Church to be heard on this matter and To publicly back Father Morris .

Start a petition of your own
This petition starter stood up and took action. Will you do the same?

Trending petitions

Today: Concered is counting on you

Concered Parent needs your help with “Archbishop Tartaglia : Sign this petition for the Archdiocese of Glasgow to publicly support Father Mark Morris”. Join Concered and 71 supporters today.